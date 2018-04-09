It was a cold day in March when I came across this little dog trying to cope with its wardrobe malfunction. And then a few days later:
‘Focus’ seems like a pretty abstract concept for a dog.
Edit, April 10: On reflection, decided that my memories of my dog Mickey belong in another (maybe longer) post.
8 thoughts on “ City dogs ”
Dog as so patient with humans.
I couldn’t agree more, Sharon!
Ha! Poor, dumb animals – the humans of course
Indeed! 🙂
I like these.
Thanks, Morris.
At least the second happens between humans as well…
True!
