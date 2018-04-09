It was a cold day in March when I came across this little dog trying to cope with its wardrobe malfunction. And then a few days later:

‘Focus’ seems like a pretty abstract concept for a dog.

Edit, April 10: On reflection, decided that my memories of my dog Mickey belong in another (maybe longer) post.

8 thoughts on “ City dogs ”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s